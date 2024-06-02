iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $120,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

