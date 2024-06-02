iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346,638 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJR traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. 2,369,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.