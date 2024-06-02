iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,197 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after acquiring an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after acquiring an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.38. 247,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,439. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

