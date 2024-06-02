iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
FLOT stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.