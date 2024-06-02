iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Boosted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 6.4% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Gold Trust worth $84,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 946,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after buying an additional 621,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,267,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

