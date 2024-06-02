iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1221 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Shares of IBHD stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.
