iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1221 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBHD stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

