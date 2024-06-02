iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Reduced by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,881,716 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,321 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,942,000 after purchasing an additional 950,400 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 970,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 281,460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 266,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,901,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,156,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average is $107.73. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

