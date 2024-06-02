iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,352 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI UAE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned 2.99% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 206,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 61,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,629. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.