iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Trimmed by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $106.70. 1,867,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

