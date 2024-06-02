iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.