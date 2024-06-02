iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
