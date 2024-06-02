ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

ITOCY stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 56,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

