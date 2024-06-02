Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,671 shares of company stock worth $1,611,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

