James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $289.77

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.77 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.01). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 308 ($3.93), with a volume of 22,000 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.79) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a market cap of £155.20 million, a P/E ratio of -304.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 289.93.

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

