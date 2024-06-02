James J. Burns & Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. 57,205,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,322,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

