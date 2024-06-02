Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by United Community Bank

United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after buying an additional 73,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. 986,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

