JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,510,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 32,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

JD.com Trading Down 2.0 %

JD stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $29.62. 9,842,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,806,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JD.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

