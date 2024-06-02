JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD.com Trading Down 2.0 %

JD opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 42,510 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 693,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 345,857 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.