JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 165 ($2.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.81) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.49) to GBX 925 ($11.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 487 ($6.22).

LON:JD opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.63) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.75 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

