John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stake Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WLY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.45. 283,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,474. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -48.61%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

