JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:BBSA)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1497 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BBSA opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
