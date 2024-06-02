JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:BBSA)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1497 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBSA opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.