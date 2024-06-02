JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Chewy by 18.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

