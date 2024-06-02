JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $681.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.94. Noah has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Noah by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

