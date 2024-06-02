Kava Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $711.51 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $711.51 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00051577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,238 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

