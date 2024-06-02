Keb Asset Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 453,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.22. 349,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,251. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

