Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 434,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,432. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.