Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,704,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.