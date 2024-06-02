Keb Asset Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,153,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

