Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $604.95 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,833.53 or 0.05659085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $604.95 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 295,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 302,827.48026316. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,786.31923236 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,850,648.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

