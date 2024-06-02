Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.30. 4,228,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

