Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 48.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

