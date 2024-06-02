KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $10.60 on Friday, reaching $759.53. 1,684,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $709.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $437.20 and a twelve month high of $791.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.