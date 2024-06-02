Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

KURRY stock remained flat at $36.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 172. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kuraray has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $37.53.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

