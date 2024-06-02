Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LABFF remained flat at C$86.05 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.63. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a fifty-two week low of C$86.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.05.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Company Profile

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Spain and internationally. The company provides products for cardiology, osteoarticular/women's health, anesthesia /pain, diagnostic imaging contrast agents, central nervous system, urology, endocrinology, respiratory, and primary healthcare areas.

