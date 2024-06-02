Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.91. 1,255,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,018. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.79.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

