Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $117.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.40.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

LW opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,302.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

