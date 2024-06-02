Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LANV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. Lanvin Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

