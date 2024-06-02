LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s previous close.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,641 shares of company stock valued at $9,979,843 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

