Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.54) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Chardan Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.74). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01).
Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lexeo Therapeutics
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.