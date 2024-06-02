Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.54) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Chardan Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.74). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01).

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Shares of LXEO opened at $16.63 on Friday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $547.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

