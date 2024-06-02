Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Hits $0.78

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $133.92 million and approximately $19,341.74 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 170,720,692 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 170,813,682.7898801. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.77691972 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $23,737.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

