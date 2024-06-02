LimeWire Self Reported Market Cap Tops $128.49 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, LimeWire has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $128.49 million and $4.01 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,935,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 286,935,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.51399282 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,350,952.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

