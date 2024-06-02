Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,937 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

