Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,394 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,275,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $82.80. 2,870,540 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.