Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $210,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 30,345,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,707,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.