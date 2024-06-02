Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $437.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $515.00 to $437.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $452.03.

Shares of LULU opened at $311.99 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

