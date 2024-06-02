Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

Several research analysts have commented on LUG shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $3,282,830 in the last 90 days. 58.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$20.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.14. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

