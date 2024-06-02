Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 51,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,017. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lyft by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

