Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. 2,167,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

