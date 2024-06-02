Madison Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,272,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,405 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 788.4% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. 10,732,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.36.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

