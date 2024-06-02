Madison Asset Management LLC Has $508,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 805,051 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.8 %

MO traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. 13,899,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $46.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

