Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.51. 166,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,210. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

